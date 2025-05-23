Prince Andrew era ends as Beatrice, Eugenie take center stage

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie bringing new energy, enthusiasm to the monarchy

Prince Andrew's future in the royal family remains uncertain but his daughters are shining examples of dedication and commitment, bringing new energy and enthusiasm to the monarchy.

King Charles III and his eldest son, Prince William, have seemingly made it clear to the Duke of York that there's no role for the scandal-hit royal to play in the Firm.

However, the King and the future monarch appear to be aligned regarding the Princesses of York's role in the monarchy.

It emerges after Princess Eugenie was announced as a mentor for the King's Foundation's newly launched "35 under 35 network."

The move suggests she's preparing for a significant role within the Firm. Meanwhile, the York sisters have been increasingly stepping up to take on higher-profile engagements within the royal family.

Some royal commentators view them as key working royals during the upcoming reign of William.

Although future King William still believes in a slimmed-down monarchy, he is increasingly aware of the hard work of his extended family.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughters appear to be much valued by their cousin, who has now issued them both with invitations to garden parties at Buckingham Palace on consecutive years, with Beatrice only missing the most recent event to attend the Matrix Awards in New York for women in communications.

Eugenie stole the spotlight as she wore a classic navy-and-white polka-dot gown at the garden party, hosted by the Prince and Princess of Wales, echoing the style worn by the future Queen several weeks previously.

Like her sister, Beatrice has a strong charitable work ethic, and was recently announced as the patron of Borne, a charity focused on premature birth research and support.

King Charles and his eldest son William are said to be inspired by Beatrice and Eugenie's philanthropic works. However, they no longer see Andrew playing any role in the family.