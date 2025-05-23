'Princess Kate effect' strikes again as Kate Middleton stuns in navy dress

Kate names the HMS Glasgow ship with a special navy tradition

Princess Kate's fashion power is back on full display.

According to GB News, the £1,850 “Simple coat dress navy” that Kate Middleton wore to a Thursday event by Suzannah London has nearly sold out within 24 hours.

The coat dress now shows just one size left in stock, with the rest only available for pre-order.

It’s the latest example of the so-called “Kate effect,” a term coined to describe the Princess of Wales’s uncanny ability to make fashion fly off the shelves the moment she wears it.

Her influence is nothing new. Since stepping into the royal spotlight in the early 2000s, Kate has consistently shaped fashion trends, often favouring British designers and brands. Experts estimate her economic impact contributes nearly £1 billion a year to the UK fashion industry.

This time, her support has given another major boost to Suzannah London — a label she’s turned to before for formal and timeless pieces.

Beyond aesthetics, the Princess is also known for making thoughtful style choices. She often re-wears outfits at public appearances, advocating for sustainability in fashion.