Scarlett Johansson reveals next career move amid directorial debut

Scarlet Johansson, who recently premiered her first film Eleanor the Great, at the Cannes Film Festival, opened up about her future plans and a possible shift in her acting career.

The Under the Skin actress revealed she is considering directing a major action film as her next project.

In an interview with Deadline, Johansson talked about her possible directorial venture, saying, "I think the movies that I like that are big action movies also have the human connectivity piece."

Citing Black Widow as an example, she pointed out about the film's focus on the relationship between Natasha and Yelena, and how it maintained "the integrity of the idea of human connection, family and disappointment."

Johansson went on to express her interest in helming a Marvel film, adding, "Doing it in a giant way in a giant universe there’s ways of doing that. So, yeah, definitely, it could be, it would be fun."

Her film, Eleanor the Great, also explores themes similar to those found in Black Widow.

The movie "brings to vivid life the witty and proudly troublesome 94-year-old Eleanor Morgenstein who, after a devastating loss, tells a tale that takes on a dangerous life of its own," reads an official Cannes synopsis for the film, which described the movie as "a comically poignant exploration of how the stories we hear become the stories we tell."

Notably, Eleanor the Great received a five-minute standing ovation at the festival.

The film stars June Squibb, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Jessica Hecht and had its world premiere at Cannes Film Festival on May 20.