Jamie Foxx escaped Diddy's murder attempt?

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is currently on federal trial facing charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

As statements of witnesses are being recorded, Jamie Foxx has set the record straight about past rumours that Diddy attempted to murder the Django Unchained actor.

In 2023, during the recovery of the 57-year-old from hemorrhagic stroke and a brain bleed, there were speculations that he had reached that state because of the disgraced rap mogul.

Talking at The Hollywood Reporter's Stand-Up Comedy Roundtable, Foxx debunked this conspiracy theory.

The Oscar-winning star revealed that he 'snuck in' his phone because he was disconnected from the outside world.

He added that he couldn’t believe he had stroke as he was in 'perfect' shape.

Amidst all that, he had come to know that people are theorizing that 'Puffy tried to kill' him.

Categorically refuting any such allegation, he said, "No, Puffy didn't try to kill me."

He also shared his surprised reaction to another theory that he was a 'clone'.

Foxx explained that when he got to know about it he 'flipped' in hospital bed.

The American comedian then narrated how he joked about the whole scenario which led the psychiatrist to 'lower' his dosage of medication.

The actor had previously talked about this before too in his Netflix stand-up special, "What Happened Was".