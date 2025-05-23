Princess Eugenie breaks silence as King Charles appoints her for key role

Princess Eugenie issued a statement after her uncle King Charles honoured her with an important role in a project close to his heart.

For the unversed, The King's Foundation recently named the Princess of York as one of the mentors for the charity's new "35 under 35" network.

As per People, the campaign is a group of "exceptional young people," which was formed in the 35th anniversary year of the Foundation, which hopes to bring change in the world through "sustainability, traditional crafts and the arts."

Sarah Ferguson's daughter, who shares the King's passion for conservation and sustainability, expressed her delight in being part of this meaningful project.

In a new statement, Eugenie said, "I’m delighted to be working with this group of exceptional young people who have been selected thanks to their outstanding work in areas The King is passionate about."

She added, "Given I recently celebrated my 35th birthday, it’s fitting to take part in the charity’s 35th anniversary celebrations and share my passion for art with the 35 under 35!"

Recently, Princess Eugenie also stepped out to support the cancer-stricken King at Buckingham Palace's garden party alongside her royal cousins.

She joined Prince William and Princess Catherine as they led the royal family at a significant event.