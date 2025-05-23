Nicole Kidman’s surprise confession that stunned Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon caught off guard remembering terrible date with Nicole Kidman

Jimmy Fallon was taken by surprise when he was made to recall his awkward date with Nicole Kidman.

The duo, who had very contrasting memories of their failed date night, first shared the story in detail back in 2015.

In the recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Last of Us cast member Isabela Merced caught Fallon off guard with a cheeky comment about his date with Kidman.

Fallon had been talking about hosting the creators of The Last of Us video game in 2012, calling it "one of the scariest video games I've ever played in my life." That’s when Merced blurted out, "Was that the game you were playing when you bombed your date with Nicole Kidman?"

The audience let out a collective "oohh" as Fallon sat stunned. To avoid reliving the embarrassing moment, he jokingly replied, "It's a pleasure meeting you, we're out of time. We'll be right back. We’ve had a great Tonight Show, one of the best ones we've ever done!"

He then admitted that he and Kidman were playing "Mario Kart." Covering his face, Fallon added, "It’s the most embarrassing!"

Previously, Kidman revealed the awkward date night at the show, where both realised that they had wildly different views on the encounter.

"Our mutual friend was like, 'Oh, Jimmy wants to meet you, so you can go over to his apartment,'" Kidman recalled. "And I’m single, and I’m like, 'Okay, yeah. Cool.'"

Fallon interrupted her, exclaiming, "Wait! What are you talking about? Did I date Nicole Kidman? Did we go on a date?"

Clarifying his point of view of that night, Fallon said that he thought they were being set up to discuss an upcoming movie. Meanwhile, Kidman thought Fallon was rejecting her.

Eventually, after knowing both the sides of the story, Fallon laughed about the incident and marvelled, saying, "I dated Nicole Kidman. That's fantastic."