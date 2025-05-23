Kim Kardashian reflects on law school graduation, ‘I never gave up’

Kim Kardashian reflects on law school graduation

Kim Kardashian just proved that persistence—and a little patience—can look just as good in a graduation gown as it does on a red carpet.

The reality star and entrepreneur, 44, officially graduated from California’s Law Office Study Program after six long, winding years of study.

And no, this wasn’t some celebrity shortcut. According to Kim, it took more time than the standard four years thanks to, well, life—including COVID delays and a jam-packed schedule that only a Kardashian could juggle.

“Six years ago, I embarked on an unconventional path to pursue my dream of becoming a lawyer,” she shared in a heartfelt Instagram post on Thursday, May 22.

“It wasn’t easy, and it took longer than planned, but I never gave up. Each course brought moments of doubt, tears, and triumph - especially when I conquered subjects I initially feared.”

Cue the applause—and maybe a few happy tears. Because while Kim may have styled the journey her own way (gray shirt, dark miniskirt, and white pumps included), she did it by the book.

“I chose a rigorous program registered with the California State Bar, building on 75 college credits to complete a four-year curriculum that stretched to six. The journey was real, and so is the accomplishment.”

Kim's celebration wasn't just about books and bar prep. She also used the moment to thank those who’ve inspired her along the way, including Chris Young, Michelle West, and Dawn Jackson—individuals she’s advocated for in her criminal justice reform work—as well as her mentors Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney, and the man who first sparked her legal ambitions, Van Jones.

“This experience has shaped me profoundly, and I’ll carry its lessons with me forever. Here’s to celebrating resilience and new beginnings!”

The newly minted graduate marked the big day with a cozy backyard ceremony, complete with friends, mentors, and family.

Of course, there was a photo-worthy cap toss, plenty of hugs, and some fashion-forward family cameos—her son Psalm, 6, and daughter Chicago, 7, were suited up for the occasion, too. And yes, Kim rocked a nude cap and gown, because no one said you can’t be courtroom chic.