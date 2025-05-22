Meghan, Harry team up with Brooklyn, Nicola for 'US Fab Four'

The Peltz-Beckhams exchanged phone numbers with the Sussexes after the meet up

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly offering their support to Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz during a challenging time.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be keen on establishing a 'US Fab Four' with David and Victoria Beckham, aiming to build a power alliance in America, according to a source.

Sources suggest that both couples see 'huge potential' in their growing relationship.

'The Sussexes are looking to really build on this friendship, and all of them see huge potential for it to evolve into a 'US Fab Four,' a a source told Closer magazine.

It is note worthy, that the couples met during a VIP dinner hosted at Meghan and Harry's Montecito mansion.

The Peltz-Beckhams reportedly enjoyed their company and exchanged phone numbers with the Sussexes after the meet up.