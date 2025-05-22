Blake Lively thanks 'supportive husband' as Justin Baldoni battle heats up

The 'Deadpool' star has been by Lively's side amid her legal battle with her 'It Ends With Us' director

Blake Lively is shouting out her number one fan.

The Another Simple Favour actress gave husband Ryan Reynolds a sweet shoutout on May 21 while promoting her beauty brand Blake Brown’s latest launch.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Lively, 37, called Reynolds, 48, her “favorite fan,” revealing that he’s genuinely obsessed with one of the new hair and body mists.

“He legitimately uses [the products]. His favorite is the Wild Nectar Sandal [scent],” she wrote. “I thought he was just being the best and most supportive husband, but he genuinely loves to wear them.”

Blake Brown’s new drop includes two other scents — Sandalwood Vanille and Bergamot Woods — and Lively explained how her husband mixes them with his everyday cologne.

“His skin picks up the more woody and masculine notes, with the lighter sweetness falling in the background,” she shared.

The Gossip Girl alum also noted how versatile the fragrances are, adapting to “any age and gender” and smelling different on everyone from teens to grandparents. She encouraged fans to share the products with their partners too.

The Deadpool star showed his support by promoting the line on his own Instagram, presenting a united front as the couple continues to face a high-profile legal battle.

Lively’s message comes as she and Reynolds prepare for trial in a lawsuit filed by It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, who has denied sexual harassment allegations and accused the couple of defamation. The trial is set for March 2026.