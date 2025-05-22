Chris Brown releases first statement after £5 million bail

Chris Brown was arrested after being accused of serious allegation

Chris Brown, who was arrested by the Met Police in London a few days ago, have broken his silence after being release on bail.

On May 15, the police detained the Angel Numbers hitmaker after he reached the Manchester Airport on his private jet.

The detention came after the 36-year-old was accused of allegedly attacking music producer Abraham Diaw in London’s Tape nightclub in February 2023.

Brown appeared at the Manchester Magistrates’ Court, where he was charged for causing grievous bodily harm to the producer.

Initially, Judge Joanne Hirst remanded the Sensational singer and even turned down the application of his bail.

Yesterday, news came out that the American singer was release on £5 million.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chris was arrested ahead of his worldwide Breezy Bowl XX Tour, which is set to commence from June 8.

Today, the Loyal singer took it to his Instagram to release his first statement after his bail.

Brown posted a six-word statement that read, “From the cage to the stage!!! Breezy Bowl."

His upcoming tour will kickstart next month and will continue to run until October 2025.