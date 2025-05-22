'Forrest Gump' famed Tom Hanks announces NEW exciting project

Oscar winning actor Tom Hanks has shared an exciting news with his fans.
The 68-year-old recently featured in film Here alongside Robin Wright, directed by Robert Zemeckis.
Hanks will be featuring in a new project, that is not a film but an off-Broadway show.
The Cast Away star will be making his comeback to the Broadway stage after making his debut in 2013 with Lucky Guy, for which he also earned a Tony Award nomination.
Tom will not only be starring in the stage, but he has also worked as a co-writer on the new venture.
In a statement, the Terminal actor stated, "To explore the themes of love and yearning, and the struggles of Today as we carry with us the eternal memories of the Past, in such a place as The Shed, strikes me as a one-of-a-kind experience not unlike the World’s Fair of 1939."
The new off-Broadway stage show will premiere on October 30, 2025, and will run for eight weeks straight until December 21.
This World of Tomorrow play will be a blend of history with romance and a pinch of science fiction.
