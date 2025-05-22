John Lennon sister takes major dig at The Beatles casting in new biopic

John Lennon half-sister, Julia Baird, revealed her disappointment over the casting of upcoming The Beatles Biopic.

The new quartet film about Fab Four, helmed by Sam Mendes stars Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, Harris Dickinson and Joseph Quinn.

While attending the Live Odyssey VIP Launch at The Stables Market in Camden, Braid in conversation with MailOnline criticised the non Liverpool native casting in the upcoming films.

Since the legendry band members all hailed from Liverpool, Mescal and Keoghan both originally came from Ireland, while Dickinson and Quinn are Londoners.

The retired teacher said, "What’s wrong with Liverpool? We have actors, and they speak the language."

Baird also condemned the producers for not auditioning fresh faces for whom the film could have been a breakthrough moment.

"I don’t think anything other than, have they been investigated and looked at Liverpool actors?" she questioned.

"Paul Mescal is in everything – get real, come on. There are more actors out there waiting for a go, and for a chance," she added.

Sharing her concern over the unique Liverpool accent, Braid continued, "It will be interesting to see what kind of accent he comes up with, because nobody can do a Liverpool accent. They all get it wrong."

The Beatles biopic based on four films on each member is slated for release in 2028.