Prince William latest move for Kate ‘speaks volumes’ about relationship

Prince William honoured Kate Middleton with a special gesture as his wife returned to an important royal event for the first time in two years.

The Princess of Wales, who underwent a nine-month long cancer journey last year, hosted the annual Garden Party at the Buckingham Palace with William.

While King Charles and Queen Camilla were busy with another important engagement at the time, the Waleses had support from the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Zara Tindall and husband Mike and Princess Eugenie at the event.

In a bid to honour his wife, William made a sweet nod to Kate as he wore a cornflower as a boutonniere on his morning suit. Kate was dressed in a pastel yellow Emilia Wickstead frock paired with a yellow Philip Treacy hat.

According to Tatler, a cornflower symbolises his passion for conservation. According to royal editor of Woman&Home, Emma Shacklock, there was “another symbolic meaning behind Prince William’s choice of flower, but it spoke volumes to me because it tied in with Kate’s outfit”.

The reporter shared that this was a “carefully thought-out choice” as William didn’t just choose a blue or red flower to match his shirt or tie.

Similarly, Kate also seemed to have honoured William she wore her wedding earrings to the event. Moreover, the princess will once again be offering her support to husband as she reunites with him in Scotland for another important engagement.

The couple will be attending a naming ceremony for a ship in which Kate will christen HMS Glasgow at a Clyde dockyard by releasing a bottle of whisky against the hull.