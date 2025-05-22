Skai Jackson reveals ex's horrific abuse in emotional confession

Skai Jackson makes bombshell claim about her ex

Skai Jackson has narrated horrific details of abuse she has faced at the hands of her ex Deondre Burgin.

The famed Zuri Ross from Disney's Jessie filed for a restraining order against Burgin May 19 because of multiple instances of domestic violence that took place in 2024.

The American actress shares baby Kasai, whom she welcomed in January, with Burgin.

In the documents submitted to court, the mother of one revealed that last June, Burgin's jealousy overcame him when she received a text by a male, as per E! News.

He got so enraged that he broke her phone and choked her against the kitchen countertop.

The 23-year-old further shared that Burgin went to such extent that he 'demanded' her to 'drink bleach to kill' their 'unborn child'.

She narrated that Burgin held her at knifepoint escorting her out of the house towards the driver's seat of her car.

He also threatened her to stab her if she called for help.

Then, Burgin called a friend to tell that he was about to kill her.

Following the phone call, the 21-year-old instructed her to drive to a doctor to abort their child. Ironically, when she tried to, he called her crazy and asked why she would want to kill their unborn child.

For the unversed, the Los Angeles County Superior Court has granted her restraining order that requires Burgin to stay at least 100 yards away from his partner, her home and their 3 months old son.