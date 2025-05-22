Hailey Bieber’s tongue-in-cheek comment on being a nepo kid

Hailey Bieber has recently shared tongue-in-cheek comment on being a nepo kid.

The Rhode Beauty founder, who is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, the niece of Alec Baldwin and his current wife Hilaria Baldwin, as well as his last wife Kim Basinger, had a big laugh when she talked about nepo title.

During an appearance on latest episode of Vogue’s In the Bag video series, the model pulled out a bottle of perfume called Eau d' Nepo.

Calling it her “favourite perfume,” Hailey said, I've basically been wearing this my entire life. I'm obsessed with it. It smells really vanilla. It's really gorgeous. It really does all the work for you.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the model also addressed chatter about her social media use.

“This is my phone. These are a couple more that I keep on me, and I really just use them for a lot of the simple stuff like surfing anonymously, commenting, stalking, viewing girls' pages, making multiple accounts, you know, that kind of thing,” quipped the 28-year-old.

In the clip, Hailey also talked about her relationship with husband and singer Justin Bieber, whom she married in 2018.

“Last but not least, this is a little tincture, potion that I got. I would say probably when I was around 12, my dad flew me to go meet with this witch who lived in the mountains, and she made this specifically for me,” mentioned the model and entrepreneur.

Meanwhile, Hailey joked, “She told me that it would make a young Canadian pop star fall in love with me. So yeah, I've been taking this one for years. Absolutely love it.”