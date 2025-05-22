Meghan Markle spoils Prince Harry’s crucial plans about Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are putting up a united front following a major setback, seem to be promoting conflicting views in latest move.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary earlier this week, have always spoken up about privacy of their two children, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, three.

The couple have never shown the faces of their children in public ever since they exited their senior royal positions in 2020 as they deal with major security issues. No photos of the children have been released except for one-year-old Lilibet.

Other photos shared have only been taken from behind of in angles where the faces are not visible.

Harry was recently left reeling after he lost the security bid against the UK Home Office for police protection for his family and himself in his home country for the third time.

A visibly emotional Duke had said that he “can’t see a world in which [he] would bring [his] wife and children back to the UK at this point”.

However, an odd move by Meghan indicated that the Duchess has different plans about Archie and Lilibet, despite Harry’s efforts to protect them.

Meghan shared a never-before seen image of Archie giving a kiss on Lilibet’s forehead as they stood in front of Christmas tree in her anniversary post.

“Harry and Meghan have gone to great lengths to protect the kids, they rarely take them out in public places, and it’s just a bit odd that photos are starting to come out now, when they are more recognisable,” an insider close to the family said.

They speculated that the choice of photo could have been to grab attention.

“If they weren’t [on the photo board], would anyone be interested?” the source mused. “Harry is all about protecting his kids, so I can’t imagine he will be happy with this.”