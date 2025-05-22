Taylor Swift receives unexpected offer from Scooter Braun amid 'Rep TV' buzz

Taylor Swift faces shocking news from Scooter Braun as she teases ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’

Taylor Swift’s arch-nemesis Scooter Braun has very unexpectedly extended an olive branch to the pop superstar, right as she is rumoured to be releasing Reputation (Taylor’s Version).

Swift and Braun go way back in history as he is the reason she is re-recording her albums because he bought the masters of her albums in 2019.

Following the drama, Braun went on to re-sell the re-recordings to investment firm Shamrock Capital.

However, things took a shocking turn as the firm is reportedly trying to sell the masters back to the Grammy winner, and behind the deal there is none other than Braun encouraging it.

“Interestingly enough, one of the individuals who is encouraging this deal to take place is Scooter, who was at the center of the deal the first time around alongside Big Machine,” told a source to Page Six, referring to Swift’s former record label.

The albums included in this potential deal include hits like, Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, and Reputation.

The shocking offer comes on the heels of Reputation re-release hype as Swift recently premiered the first song from the album, Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version) on The Handmaid’s Tale.

Reportedly, if the deal was to take place, Swift would be making a huge profit from both her masters and the re-recordings.