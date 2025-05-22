Miley Cyrus recalls ‘traumatic’ health scare before hosting New Year's Eve Special

Miley Cyrus reveals dealing with health emergency during ‘Miley's New Year's Eve Party’

Miley Cyrus isn’t one to cancel plans — not even for a medical emergency. The pop superstar recently revealed on The Zane Lowe Show that she experienced a ruptured ovarian cyst while co-hosting Miley's New Year's Eve Party with none other than her iconic godmother, Dolly Parton.

“I had a pretty traumatic experience on a show that I was doing with [Lorne Michaels] when I was doing my New Year’s show,” Miley shared during the May 21 episode of the Apple Music 1 show.

“I had a medical emergency. I had an ovarian cyst rupture. We didn’t know exactly what was going on so we did it.”

And by “did it,” she really means it — she pulled off the whole live TV event while battling excruciating pain.

“It was pretty traumatic because it was extremely excruciating and I did the show anyway,” she continued. “But it was really really hard on me.”

Ovarian cysts, while common, can be sneaky little troublemakers.

According to the Mayo Clinic, most are harmless and symptom-free. But when they rupture, things can take a dramatic turn — think sharp pelvic pain, bloating, and in serious cases, a trip to the operating room.

Miley clearly drew the short straw that night but still showed up in full glam and glitter, proving that the show must go on — even if you’re gritting your teeth backstage.

Cyrus joins a growing list of stars who’ve opened up about their experiences with ovarian cysts — including Hailey Bieber, Marsai Martin, Kate Beckinsale, Hilary Swank, Lena Dunham, and Olivia Culpo.

By sharing her story, she’s adding her voice to an important conversation about women’s health — one high note at a time.