Selena Gomez looks back 'in awe' ahead of upcoming events

Selena Gomez shares heartfelt postcards with loved ones

Selena Gomez is reflecting on her past and present as she shares heartfelt postcards honouring her life with loved ones.

The Love On hitmaker took to her Instagram on Wednesday, May 21, to share a carousel of photos featuring her sister, friends and family.

Meanwhile, she wrote in the caption, “Past and present.”

Fans couldn’t contain the excitement within and rushed to the comments section to share their heartfelt responses.

One fan commented, “15 ponytails later.”

Another chimed in, adding, “Love you so much.”

Referring to Selena’s bestie Taylor Swift’s music, a third enthused, “Taylor Swift's music makes me think of something.”

Following her major breakthrough and several accolades for acting this year, Selena is gearing up for her upcoming 2025 live tour, looking forward to another bright year after her standout performances in Only Murders in the Building and Emilia Perez.

On professional front, the superstar recently launched her latest album I Said I Love You First alongside her beloved fiancé Benny Blanco.

She released her fourth studio album on March 21 this year, featuring a collection of songs.