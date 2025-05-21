Prince William launches new partnership for cause close to his heart

Prince William makes a surprise visit to the Leith Community Centre in Edinburgh, Scotland

Prince William has kicked off a new initiative in Scotland through The Royal Foundation for a cause that’s close to his heart.

During the Prince of Wales’ surprise visit to Leith Community Centre on Wednesday, May 21, his and Kate Middleton’s The Royal Foundation announced a partnership with Street Soccer Scotland. Street Soccer Scotland is a charity using football to support those facing homelessness, addiction, and mental health challenges.

As part of the project, The Royal Foundation has launched a local coalition called “Leith United.” The goal is to “revitalise community spaces and foster social connection for vulnerable communities in Edinburgh,” per their website.

The collaboration is part of The Royal Foundation’s Community Impact Programme.

A known football fan, William met with Street Soccer Scotland founder David Duke, local coaches, and players who have experienced social hardship. He also joined a youth discussion hosted by YMCA Edinburgh, where young people shared their hopes for the centre’s future.

Street Soccer Scotland began in Leith in 2009 and has since expanded across the country.

By joining forces with local partners, the future king hopes this new model will become a “framework for sustainable” change across the UK.