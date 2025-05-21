Jason Kelce dishes on future plans after Taylor Swift met newborn baby

Jason Kelce reveals what the future holds for Kelce family

Jason Kelce had followed in Taylor Swift, and his brother Travis Kelce’s footsteps to step away from the public eye after he recently welcomed his newborn daughter, Finnley with Kylie Kelce.

The 37-year-old retired NFL star decided to prioritise family over work and kept a low profile but he plans to change that soon.

During the latest episode of their podcast, New Heights, on Wednesday, May 21st, Jason told Travis, “I was out of the house recently.”

Explaining his hiatus, he added, “I was not out of the house at all for like a month or two right after the season with a new baby and everything. But we’re getting back out there now. We’re having some fun.”

Jason and Kylie’s reclusive period is coming to an end around the same as Taylor and Travis’, as Travis has been spotted out and about by the paparazzi recently and the pop superstar broke her social media silence.

Travis and Taylor also recently met Jason’s newborn, as he shared in an interview, marking it a "special" moment for the family.

The Grammy winner is also making headlines for the premiere of her upcoming Reputation re-release, Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version).