‘'Mission: Impossible 8’ star makes bold statement about Tom Cruise

Simon Pegg has made an honest confession about action star Tom Cruise.

Pegg, who plays Benji Dun in Mission: Impossible, has been a mainstay of the globally acclaimed franchise since 2006.

The 55-year-old will be reprising his role once again in the eighth sequel, which is set to release in cinemas soon.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning includes many challenging and death-defying stunts, all performed by the 62-year-old actor himself.

While talking about the terrifying action scenes, Simon didn’t hesitate to praise the Top Gun: Maverick star for his courage.

According to Shaun of the Dead actor, he has seen Tom nervous, but he has never seen him being afraid.

In conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Pegg stated, "I’ve never seen him afraid. I’ve seen him nervous; I’ve seen him apprehensive and I’ve seen him in high concentration mode. But I don’t think he gets afraid.”

As per the English actor, the Edge of Tomorrow star knows the risks involved in doing a complexed scene, yet he is still not afraid.

"I don’t think he lets himself get afraid. He’s not reckless. He knows the parameters of what he’s doing.”

Simon continued, “He knows the risks involved. He’s calculated them, and he’s trained really hard. So he gets nervous like you would, but I’ve never seen him afraid."

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the all-new sequel is set to release on May 23.