How George, Charlotte, and Louis cash in on their Royal currency

The priceless currency powering the Royal family.

Prince William gave a charming glimpse into family life at Buckingham Palace garden party yesterday, revealing that Jellycat plush toys have become the 'children’s currency' among his three children.

The Prince of Wales made the heartwarming admission while meeting nine-year-old Mateo Robayna, who presented William and Catherine with special Jellycat toys carrying deep sentimental value honouring his late sister, cancer campaigner Liz Hatton.

Touched by the thoughtful gift, William said, "My children will love these. They are children’s currency," highlighting just how much the cuddly toys have won over the young royals.

Nine-year-old Mateo Robayna gifted William a collector’s edition ‘Pickled Onion’ Jellycat, while Catherine received a ‘Tarte au citron’ plush.

With a smile, she remarked, "It matches my dress, how did you know?" before adding warmly, "We talked about it. When I see the fish and chips Jellycat, I think of her."

Mateo’s mother, Vicky, explained the significance behind the gifts, highlighting how carefully the toys were selected to honour Liz’s memory.

Both William and Catherine took a moment to ask Mateo if he was truly sure about parting with the treasured toys.