Meghan Markle unveils hidden engagement photo with Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got engaged in 2017 and tied the knot a year later

Meghan Markle just dropped a rare gem from her royal vault.

On Monday, May 19, the Duchess of Sussex celebrated her seventh wedding anniversary by sharing a mood board filled with personal photos on Instagram. Among the photos was a previously unreleased shot from her engagement to Prince Harry.

Captured by royal photographer Alexi Lubomirski per Hello! Magazine, the intimate shot shows Meghan in an icy blue Roland Mouret gown during the couple’s official engagement shoot in 2017.

Though fans caught a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it glimpse of the photo in Queen Elizabeth II’s private audience room, this is the first time it’s been shared directly with the public.

Perched on a noticeboard in the centre, the image shows Meghan and Harry locked in a warm embrace.

The Duchess is wearing the sleek ‘Lockton’ design from Mouret, a sculpted crepe gown worth over $3,000. Her hair is styled in soft waves and she sports her signature smoky eye — a look she’s rarely strayed from.

But the true scene-stealer is her sparkling engagement ring: a cushion-cut diamond from Botswana, flanked by two smaller stones once owned by Princess Diana.

The photo is one of over 40 images released as part of the couple’s anniversary tribute.

Since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, Meghan and Harry now live in Montecito with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.