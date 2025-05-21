Buckingham Palace issues important announcement about King Charles, Camilla

Buckingham Palace releases fresh update ahead of King Charles, Camilla trip

King Charles and Queen Camilla expected to arrive North America next week as speculations surrounding a key meeting grows.

Buckingham Palace on Wednesday released a major update ahead of the monarchs' trip, unveiling the full itinerary for the visit.

Charles, who has visited Canada 19 times previously, will be visiting the country for the first time as the King. Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth had visited the country five times during her reign.

The office of the monarch revealed that the King and Queen will be arriving in Ottawa on Monday, May 26th and the historic visit will continue until May 27th.

Upon their arrival, Charles and Camilla will join a community event showcasing the rich cultural heritage and diversity of Canada. The King will “swear in The Queen as a member of the Canadian Privy Council” in a short ceremony. He will then “hold audiences with the Governor General and Prime Minister Carney”.

The visit to Rideau Hall will be about planting trees near the site of the sugar maple tree, which Charles and Camilla planted during their tour of Canada in 2017. The day will conclude with a short reception for Lieutenant Governors from each of the 10 Canadian provinces, and Territorial Commissioners from the three Territories.

The second day, Charles will attend the State Opening of the Parliament of Canada with Camilla. During the ceremony, the king will deliver the ‘Speech from the Throne to the Senate Chamber’.

This will be the third time a Sovereign has delivered a Speech from the Throne, marking a significant moment between the Head of State and the Canadian people.

Before concluding their visit, they will lay a wreath and flowers at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the National War Memorial.c