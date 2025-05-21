Kate Middleton recalls sweet memory attached to Prince Harry, Meghan

Princess Kate surprised fans by giving an unexpected nod to the estranged members of the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, in her latest outing.

For the unversed, the Prince and Princess of Wales led the royal family on behalf of King Charles at a garden party which took place in Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

For the special event, Princess Catherine looked radiant in a butter-yellow Emilia Wickstead dress and a beautiful hat by Philip Treacy.

The future Queen, who is well known for recycling her outfits and accessories, re-wore her outfit and headpiece.

Notably, Kate Middleton styled the same hat at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding in 2018.

Fans assumed that the mother-of-three recalled sweet memories associated with Harry and Meghan, who recently celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary.

Notably, on May 19, the Duchess of Sussex released unseen family photos to mark the Montecito couple's special day on her official Instagram page.

Alongside the memorable pictures, Meghan wrote, "Seven years of marriage. A lifetime of stories."

"Thanks to all of you (whether by our side, or from afar) who have loved and supported us throughout our love story - we appreciate you. Happy anniversary!"