Sarah Ferguson reacts as Eugenie, Beatrice send message of unity amid feud

Sarah Ferguson has a heartfelt reaction to her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Beatrice's special day out.

For the unversed, the Princesses of York recently visited The RHS Chelsea Flower Show, which was also attended by King Charles and Queen Camilla.

On May 20, Eugenie shared a series of lovely photos from the sisters' day out as they enjoyed quality time exploring gardens at the festival.

The 35-year-old wrote on Instagram, "Such a lovely afternoon visiting the @the_rhs Chelsea Flower Show, especially when I get to do it with my sis!"

Eugenie expressed that it was "fantastic to catch up" with Horatio's Garden, as she is a patron of the charity that supports healing for those suffering from spinal injuries in nature.

Prince Andrew's daughters also visited "some of the gardens on show including the @dsscotland Garden, the @hospice_uk Garden for Compassion, the Avanade Intelligent Garden and the Cha No Niwa Japanese Tea Garden (who has won garden of the year)."

Now, it appeared that Eugenie and Beatrice won the heart of their mother, Fergie, as she reacted to their latest outing.

In response to Eugenie's new post, the Duchess of York liked her daughters' pictures, which convey a message of unity within the York clan amid the recent controversies surrounding their father, Andrew.

Moreover, the well-wishers of York siblings also poured love for them in the comments section.

One fan wrote, "The most down to earth princesses."

"The York sisters! My favourite royals," another social media user chimed in.