Kane Brown shares major ‘fitness and health’ update, ‘super dedicated’

Kane Brown shares fitness update on social media

Kane Brown is turning heads and turning up the heat—and not just on the country charts. The 31-year-old singer is showing off some serious gains after committing to a new health and fitness journey, and fans are here for every rep.

In a post shared on Instagram Monday, May 19, Brown revealed his incredible physical transformation with a side-by-side photo comparison.

“From April 1st on the (left) until today (right) I’ve been super dedicated to fitness and health. I would love others to come on this journey with me,” he captioned the post, looking every bit the country heartthrob with abs.

The supportive fans filled the comments section with love, cheering on Brown’s dedication and some admitting they’re now more inspired to dust off their gym memberships.

Peloton instructor Logan Aldridge even chimed in, giving a shoutout to Brown’s hustle, “Putting in WORK! That Kane Brown full body strength class @onepeloton be paying off.”

And while the compliments rolled in, so did the questions—because let’s face it, everyone wants to know the secret sauce.

“What training do you do as im on a health kick myself! And what do you eat? Everyone like it they want to know!!” one curious follower wrote, capturing the vibe of the entire internet.

Of course, Brown’s been no stranger to hard work.

Ever since his breakout in 2015 with Used to Love You Sober, the singer has racked up hits, accolades, and a loyal fanbase. He teamed up with longtime friend and fellow high school choir pal Lauren Alaina on What Ifs, and followed it up with chart-toppers like Heaven and his 2024 bop Miles On It, a catchy duet with Marshmello.

His 2016 debut album wasn’t just a launchpad—it made Billboard history, sweeping the top five country charts at once. And earlier this year, he dropped his fourth studio album The High Road, proving he’s still got plenty of gas in the tank—literally and musically.

On the home front, Kane and his wife, singer-songwriter Katelyn Jae Brown, are just as busy.

Married since 2018, they’ve built a beautiful family together, welcoming daughters Kingsley in 2019 and Kodi in 2021. Then in June 2024, their little crew grew again with the arrival of their baby boy, Krewe.