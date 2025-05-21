Henry Golding reflects on back injury from ‘The Old Guard 2’ filming

Henry Golding in Netflix's ‘The Old Guard 2’ alongside Charlize Theron

Henry Golding might be taking on immortal warriors in The Old Guard 2, but even he’s not immune to the all-too-human experience of throwing out his back—especially during rehearsals.

“It always happens – I throw my back out,” Golding said with a laugh while chatting at the Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 event in Beverly Hills. “We do a lot of stunts. There are a few crazy things.”

But here’s the kicker, the injury didn’t even happen while filming the action-packed sequel.

“It’s always in practice,” Golding confessed.

“It’s always the day before we’re meant to be filming. I’m like, [Golding makes a squealing sound], and then I’m blown out for the rest of the week.”

Starring alongside Charlize Theron, who returns both as lead and producer, The Old Guard 2 picks up with her character Andy guiding her fellow immortals as they face off against a dangerous new threat.

According to the official logline, the group also contends with the unexpected return of a long-lost immortal, adding a twist to their mission to protect humanity.

With the sequel set to premiere on Netflix July 2, anticipation is growing fast—especially after the recent trailer drop.

The original 2020 release racked up a massive 72 million views in just its first four weeks, so expectations are sky-high. And the behind-the-scenes action sounds just as wild as what viewers will see on-screen.

“It’s no easy business doing all that stuff,” Golding said of the stunt work. “We’re doing it all on the fly sometimes. You practice as much as possible, but it changes when you’re on location so you have to adapt.”

As for working with Theron, Golding had nothing but praise, “She’s the best. She leads from the front,” he said.

“She was on set every time as a producer and she does all of her stunts. She’s amazing.”