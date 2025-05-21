Hailey Bieber calls out ‘mad’ critics of marriage with Justin Bieber in new cover

Hailey Bieber in new Vogue cover

Hailey Bieber is done waiting for the internet to move on—and she’s bringing that energy with her to Vogue.

In a new profile published Tuesday, May 20, the Rhode founder opened up about the endless commentary around her marriage to pop star Justin Bieber. Apparently, even after nearly a decade together and a major life update, the noise hasn’t quieted.

“Well, I thought seven years in it would’ve already, and it hasn’t,” Hailey said, when asked if she expected people to eventually let it go.

“You would think after having a child, people would maybe move on, chill out a little bit, but no.” Then came the mic-drop moment, “So I guess these b*tches are going to be mad.”

Hailey, 28, isn’t sugarcoating anything—especially not for social media critics who seem committed to running commentary on her relationship with Justin, 31. And as if the internet didn’t already have enough to talk about, Justin chimed in himself with a little walk down memory lane, and a sprinkle of regret.

Shortly after the Vogue article dropped, Justin shared some snapshots from Hailey’s shoot on Instagram, along with a caption that raised a few eyebrows.

He wrote, “Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight. I told hails that she would never be on the cover of vogue. Yikes I know, so mean.”

Justin Bieber/Instagram

That’s one way to remember a rough patch.

Justin went on to explain that at the time, he “felt so disrespected” and decided, in his words, “I gotta get even.”

Reflecting on the past, he added, “I think as we mature we realize that we’re not helping anything by getting even. We’re honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection.”

He wrapped it up sweetly, saying, “So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken.”

That caption didn’t last long though—Justin later swapped it out for a series of emojis, woman shrugging and face holding back tears.