Dropout Kings legend Adam Ramey dies at 32

Adam Ramey, lead singer of the rap-rock band Dropout Kings, who is best known for his raw voice and powerful stage presence, has died at the age of 32, leaving the music world mourning.
The band confirmed his passing on Monday, but didn’t share the cause.
They posted a moving tribute online, remembering how much Ramey meant to their music and their lives.
They penned: "Life comes at you in ways you can never predict."
"The rollercoaster of chasing your dreams and building with your brothers and friends is a joy few get to know... With the heaviest hearts, we share that our brother, Adam Ramey, has passed away."
Adam helped start Dropout Kings back in 2016 and stayed at the heart of the band ever since.
However, He brought his voice and passion to both of their albums, AudioDope in 2018 and Riot Music in 2023, creating a sound fans will always remember.
"His passion, energy, and love for music shaped Dropout Kings and touched countless lives," the statement continued.
"Adam’s spirit, charisma, and energy will not only forever inspire us, but will push us into the future to be the best that we can."
