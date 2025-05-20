Buckingham Palace shares major update on King Charles, Queen Camilla

King Charles and Queen Camilla made a historic visit to Canada House amid Prince William and Kate Middleton's show at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

The royal family shared delightful update on the King and Queen's outing after the Prince and Princess of Wales brought magic to Buckingham Palace with other younger members of the Firm at the Garden Party.

The Palace wrote in statement: "Happy 100 years to Canada House!"

It added: "During the visit, The King was presented with the key to Canada House which echoes the set cast in Canadian bronze, silver and nickel which was given to King George V upon the official opening in 1925."

The statement continued: "Ahead of Their Majesties’ visit to Ottawa next week, The King and Queen have visited Canada House to mark a century since it opened in June 1925."

Canada House - which serves as the High Commission of Canada in the UK - has become a symbol of Canada in London. It was established to bring Canada's representation under one roof.

Prince Harry and Meghan also visited the place in January 2020. A day after that visit, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were stepping back as senior members of the royal family.