Queen Camilla’s support is helping her niece fight through tough times

Queen Camilla’s niece Ayesha Shand praises aunt's support

Queen Camilla’s niece, Ayesha Shand, has spoken about the unwavering support she has received from the Queen during her ongoing struggle with endometriosis.

The 30-year-old marketing executive opened up about her health journey while attending the 13th Annual Endometriosis Foundation of America’s Blossom Ball at The Pierre Hotel in New York on May 15.

Describing her condition as “agonising” and “unbearable” last year, Shand revealed how her aunt has been a vital source of strength.

“I’m very close to my aunt. She’s been incredibly supportive of my journey with endometriosis and always listens to me,” she told the Mail.

She went on to praise Queen Camilla as “incredibly intelligent, really funny, and very compassionate.”

About a year ago, Ayesha underwent surgery in New York City with world-renowned endometriosis specialist Dr. Tamer Seckin to remove lesions in her pelvic cavity.

The close bond between Ayesha and Camilla goes way back to her childhood, with Shand sharing fond memories of their time together.

“When I was younger, we used to read a lot together,” she recalled warmly, noting the Queen’s passion as a patron of numerous reading organizations.

Their cherished moments also included plenty of outdoor time. “The Brits, we love a walk. That’s one of the main things we do walking the dogs, that kind of thing,” Shand added with a smile.