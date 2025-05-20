Louis Tomlinson opens up about relationship with girlfriend Zara McDermott

Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott, who has been inseparable since they made their relationship public in March, stepped out to on a romantic getaway in Costa Rica.

The Love Island star and former One Direction singer were spotted enjoying in summer-soaked holiday in Santa Teresa, where Tomlinson is currently recording his album.

In a viral Instagram clip, the Walls crooner is seen placing a loving hand on McDermott shoulder as they depart a venue after spending some time with fans.

As per DailyMail, in the clip Tomlinson is heard saying, "I’ve been loving it, I've been loving..."

The outing came few weeks after the love birds made the relationship social media official.

In her Instagram post, McDermott shared a picture of herself editing a new documentary series explaining that she is feeling very "confident" in front of the camera.

Tomlinson quickly took to the comments and wrote: "Proud of you x," sending fans in frenzy.

The new documentary series Zara McDermott: Thailand will be released in 2025 on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer, with no specific release date announced yet.