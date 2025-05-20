Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson make rare appearance in Malibu outing

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin spotted with 'fiancée' Dakota Johnson in Malibu

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson filled the air of Malibu, Calif with love and romance.

Gwyneth Paltrow's ex and Materialists star stepped out for a yoga date in the morning hours May 16.

The 48-year-old sported gray T-shirt and blue gym shorts completing his look with a black baseball cap that read "Kiiid".

On the other hand, the 35-year-old donned a beige workout bra over black leggings, brown Birkenstock sandals and dark sunglasses. She tied her brunette hair in two long braids aligning with the activity they were out for.

The latest appearance of the reportedly engaged couple has come around nine months after the split speculations began to swirl for the first time.

For the unversed, the two have been romantically linked since 2017 – though they have since been quietly dating. They had appeared a few months back in India hand-in-hand squashing breakup rumours.

Pedro Pascal's costar recently revealed how she had to struggle to make it big in the Hollywood industry despite having a legacy attached to her name.

The Fifty Shades of Grey star mentioned that her father had cut her off financially after she failed to secure admission in Juilliard School in New York City.