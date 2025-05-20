Billie Eilish shares exciting news with fans who missed her latest Tour

Billie Eilish surprised fans by announcing her return to the stage for Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour.

The nine-time Grammy award winner, who released her third studio album Hit Me Hard and Hard Soft last year, embarked on a world tour from September, 2024, to November, 2025, to support her album.

The Birds of a Feather singer has now extended her tour by releasing new set of dates for United States and Japan.

The recently unveiled tour extension brings the total dates to 106 shows.

In her Instagram post caption, the Wildflower crooner added, "Heard you wanted more shows."

"HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR. PART 2!!!!!!!!! US: pre-sale on May 20 + general on-sale may 22nd:) Japan: pre-sale begins May 22!" She added.

Eilish will first perform at the Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo on August 16 and 17 before returning to the US for 21 shows in 11 cities.

The North American leg kicks off on October 9 at the Kaseya Centre in Miami and continues in cities including Philadelphia, New Orleans, Austin, Phoenix and more before wrapping November, 23 at the Chase Centre in San Francisco.

In the first half of the concert tour, Eilish performed throughout North America on from September 29 to December 21. She subsequently also toured Europe and Oceania.