Taylor Swift excites fans with ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’ lead single

Taylor Swift delighted her fans by giving a taste of what to expect from highly anticipated Reputation (Taylor’s Version) album.

After months of theories and speculations over the re-release of Swift’s sixth album, the 14-time Grammy award winner premiered the lead single, Look What You Made Me (Taylor’s Version) in The Handmaid’s Tale final season.

In the opening scene of season six episode nine, June Osborne (Elizabeth Moss) is seen leading an uprising against the Commanders. Meanwhile, the re-recorded version of the hit song is heard playing as background score of the nail-biting scene.

In the sequence, the women who are revolting against the government as Osborne remains stoic walking in a formation. As the scene reaches its climax, the leading lady is seen barely escaping into the back of a truck as explosions go off behind her.

During an interview with the Billboard, Moss, who is also the executive producer of the show, revealed that this musical moment has been a long-time coming.

"I’ve been wanting to use a Taylor song for many years on the show and we finally found the perfect spot for a track from her, and I’m so glad we waited because there could not be a more perfect song for a more perfect moment," she said.

The Handmaid’s Tale editor Wendy Hallam Martin also shared how the Getaway Car crooner's song was "meant to be" part of the scene adding that "Taylor was really the artist that delivered both lyrically and tonally."

He continued, "Our bada** main character June in this scene, really was saying ‘look what you made me do’ and the song couldn’t have been more on point. A perfect pairing."

The revamped version of the Look What You Made Me Do, features re-creations of Jack Antonoff’s original synths and more experienced vocals of 35-year-old songstress.

Swift has yet to announce the release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version) as rumours swirl that the singer may drop the big news at the American Music Awards held on May 26th.