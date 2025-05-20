HEC alerts public of increasing cyber attacks

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has issued a stark warning regarding a surge in cyber attacks across Pakistan, noting the increasing sophistication of malicious actors.
These attackers are utilising deceptive tactics such as fake links, QR codes, and phishing messages to steal sensitive information and spread misinformation.
In a recent post on X, the HEC underscored the urgent need for enhanced digital vigilance among the public.
"Cyber attacks are on the rise. Hackers use fake links, QR codes & phishing messages to steal your data," the post read. "Don't click on unknown links. Verify sources. Use antivirus & MFA (Multi-factor authentication). Your caution protects you and Pakistan's digital space."
As reports of such online threats rise, the HEC provided an illustration on social media detailing common methods employed by cybercriminals to target unsuspecting individuals.
According to the commission, attackers trick users via:
In light of this escalating threat, the HEC strongly advises individuals to adopt the following protective measures:
The HEC stressed that individual caution plays a vital role not only in safeguarding personal data but also in protecting "Pakistan's digital space" from malicious activities.
By remaining vigilant and adopting these preventative measures, citizens can significantly reduce their risk of falling victim to these rising cyber threats.
Education commission urges citizens not to share any personal or bank details with scammers
Imran Khan authorises PTI leadership to proceed on the option strategically
Pakistan and Chinese leaders to hold high-level talks on bilateral and regional issues
Pakistan will neither be deterred nor coerced, says Lt Gen Chaudhry
Several vehicles, shops destroyed following bomb explosion near FC fort
FO says two sides will review entire spectrum of bilateral ties, exchange views on regional developments