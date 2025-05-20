HEC alerts public of increasing cyber attacks

This representational image shows a hacker. — Unsplash

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has issued a stark warning regarding a surge in cyber attacks across Pakistan, noting the increasing sophistication of malicious actors.

These attackers are utilising deceptive tactics such as fake links, QR codes, and phishing messages to steal sensitive information and spread misinformation.

In a recent post on X, the HEC underscored the urgent need for enhanced digital vigilance among the public.

"Cyber attacks are on the rise. Hackers use fake links, QR codes & phishing messages to steal your data," the post read. "Don't click on unknown links. Verify sources. Use antivirus & MFA (Multi-factor authentication). Your caution protects you and Pakistan's digital space."

As reports of such online threats rise, the HEC provided an illustration on social media detailing common methods employed by cybercriminals to target unsuspecting individuals.

According to the commission, attackers trick users via:

"Fake URLs that look like real websites — often using lookalike characters or shortened links

Phishing messages that copy the design and logos of trusted institutions

Compromised social media accounts spreading harmful links

Suspicious WhatsApp/SMS forwards urging you to click urgently

Infected websites and ads hiding dangerous downloads

QR codes that redirect to malicious sites

Files from shady platforms with embedded harmful links"

Protective measures

In light of this escalating threat, the HEC strongly advises individuals to adopt the following protective measures:

Don't click unknown links — hover to verify first.

Get updates from the official government or NCERT channels only.

Don't trust forwarded messages or random QR codes.

Use antivirus, enable multi-factor authentication, and update your passwords.

The HEC stressed that individual caution plays a vital role not only in safeguarding personal data but also in protecting "Pakistan's digital space" from malicious activities.

By remaining vigilant and adopting these preventative measures, citizens can significantly reduce their risk of falling victim to these rising cyber threats.