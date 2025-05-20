Josh Duhamel on 21-year age gap with wife Audra Mari, ‘truly platonic for years’

Josh Duhamel with wife Audra Mari

Josh Duhamel may have starred in Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!, but when it came to real life, winning over Audra Mari wasn’t even on his radar—at first.

The actor recently revealed on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast that their connection began in the most unromantic way possible, as platonic pals from North Dakota.

“It was truly platonic for years,” Josh said on the May 14 episode, adding that he didn’t see their friendship heading toward romance. “‘I’m not even going to go there,’” he recalled telling himself, thinking Audra was “too young” for him.

Fast forward a bit, and things took a surprising turn—over barbecue, no less.

Josh invited Audra to a casual get-together, still thinking of her as just a friend. But when they finally met in person? Sparks. Or at least, a shift in perspective.

“She’s more mature than I am,” Josh admitted to host Amanda Hirsch. And just like that, the vibe changed—and a new love story began to cook up, one backyard hangout at a time.

The pair started dating in late 2018, and Josh knew pretty quickly that she was the real deal.

“We’re perfect for each other,” he told E! News back in 2022. “She’s an amazing girl. She keeps me grounded. She keeps it real.”

Clearly, he wasn’t just talking barbecue sauce and small talk—Audra really was “the one.”

The couple tied the knot in September 2022 back home in North Dakota, making it official in the most fitting way for two proud natives.

Nearly two years later, they welcomed their son Shepherd, who joined Josh’s firstborn, 11-year-old Axl, from his previous marriage to Fergie.