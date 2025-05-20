The Weeknd’s Hurry Up Tomorrow falls short at box office

Hurry Up Tomorrow: The Weeknd film miserably fails to make impact at box office

The Weeknd’s major feature film debut Hurry Up Tomorrow didn’t pan out as expected.

The movie despite having major star power including Barry Keoghan and Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega failed to make its impact as it failed to land in the top five on the charts.

The Trey Edward Shults-directed movie based on the Canadian singer’s album of the same name opened to just $3.3 million on over 2,000 screens at the North American box office over the weekend.

As per Rolling Out, Tom Cruise starrer Final Destination Bloodlines ‘dominated the weekend’ with $51 million opening, clearly overshadowing The Weeknd’s starrer.

The movie failed to impress critics as it got just 14% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film accompanying the album shows The Weeknd - Abel Tesfaye – in a ‘fictionalized version of himself navigating the psychological complexities of fame and personal relationships'.

For the unversed, Save Your Tears crooner had revealed his plans to drop his stage name and persona after the release of the film.

He had called it as the ‘rebirth’ or resurrection of sorts.

“It feels like it. I mean, I’ve kind of toyed with the idea in the past with albums,” Tesfaye claimed, “But it could also just be a rebirth. Who knows?”