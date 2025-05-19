Meghan Markle sends King Charles, royal family clear message: Harry 'stands by me'

Meghan Markle left fans in awe as she shared a heartwarming post on her and Prince Harry's big day, accompanied by poignant song lyrics that clearly captured their commitment and vows amid fallout with the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex marked their special milestone with a smart strategy on Monday, May 19, celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary in Montecito with their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The couple's thoughtful choice of song served as a subtle reflection on their 2018 royal wedding, clearly sending a powerful message to King Charles that they are inseparable.

On their wedding day in 2018, the couple celebrated with a memorable performance of "Stand by Me" by Karen Gibson, symbolising their commitment and love for each other. The song, originally written and sang by Ben E. King, explain their relationship status amid speculations that they would eventually separate.

Turning to her official Instagram, Meghan shared a touching tribute to her relationship with Harry. She posted a picture board with lyrics from the special song that truly encapsulates their love and commitment.

The lyrics of the hit song shared by Meghan explain her bond with Harry, ending speculation about their separation once and for all.

"When the night has come

And the land is dark

And the moon is the only light we'll see

No, I won't be afraid

Oh, I won't be afraid

Just as long as you stand

Stand by me

So darlin', darlin'

Stand by me, oh, stand by me

Oh, stand, stand by me

Stand by me"

The song "Stand by Me" was more than just a romantic choice for the couple as it symbolised solidarity and support, echoing the civil rights movement's themes.

It's inclusion in the royal wedding ceremony was groundbreaking, and its significance is especially personal for Meghan, given her ancestry and her struggle as being a black woman.

Meghan went extra mile as she referenced the late poet Walt Whitman's famous quote, "We were together. I forget the rest," to truly explain her bond with Harry.