Harry Styles makes surprising move

Harry Styles went on break after concluding 'Love on Tour' in 2023

Former One Direction singer Harry Styles, who has been away from the limelight for quite some time, has recently made an unexpected move.

The 31-year-old concluded his Love on Tour in 2023 and went on an indefinite hiatus.

Many speculate that the Grammy winner might make a comeback this year with a new album, which is reportedly in the making.

Earlier today, a fan shared a surprising move made by the Watermelon Sugar singer.

Jess shared that she and her boyfriend Ted were in Rome for a holiday in March. The couple was having fun, exploring the city sights in a duo bike.

This is when they spotted Harry, who was walking around in the capital city.

The lovebirds managed to take a selfie with the Adore You singer. Not just that, Styles then went on to take a picture of the two with his own digital camera.

Jess shared with Indy100, "Harry was genuinely lovely, and after being a fan since One Direction were on X Factor, it was surreal to meet him!"

Months later, Harry contacted Jess by sliding into her Instagram DM’s. She shared a screenshot of the chat window, where the English singer approached her personally and sent her the photo he took with his camera.

"Guys. W**. Harry Styles sent the picture," she wrote on her TikTok.

The Sign of the Times vocalist sent the image along with a message that read, "As promised, hope you guys had a great trip. H.”

Last year, Styles reunited with former bandmates Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik at the funeral of their late friend Liam Payne.