Heatwave expected to prevail during current week: PMD

The heatwave is likely to persist during the current week in most parts of the country due to high pressure in the upper atmosphere, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Monday.
Under the influence of this system, daytime temperatures are likely to remain 4 to 6°C above normal in the southern half of the country (Sindh, southern Punjab and Balochistan) from May 20 to May 24, according to the daily weather forecast.
Meanwhile, day temperatures are likely to remain 5 to 7°C above normal in the upper half (central & upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan) from 20th to 24th May.
Dust storms and gusty winds are expected at isolated places over plain areas due to excessive heat during the forecast period, it added.
Furthermore, PMD advised all authorities concerned to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation due to heatwave conditions.
