Heatwave expected to prevail during current week: PMD

People spray each other with water as extreme heat grips Karachi. — AFP/File

The heatwave is likely to persist during the current week in most parts of the country due to high pressure in the upper atmosphere, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Monday.

Under the influence of this system, daytime temperatures are likely to remain 4 to 6°C above normal in the southern half of the country (Sindh, southern Punjab and Balochistan) from May 20 to May 24, according to the daily weather forecast.

Meanwhile, day temperatures are likely to remain 5 to 7°C above normal in the upper half (central & upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan) from 20th to 24th May.

Dust storms and gusty winds are expected at isolated places over plain areas due to excessive heat during the forecast period, it added.

Precautions during heatwave

General public especially children, women and senior citizens, have been advised to take precautionary measures due to heatwave conditions in the country.

Avoid exposure to direct sunlight during the daytime and remain hydrated.

Farmers are advised to manage their crop activities keeping in view the weather conditions and take care of their livestock as well.

Rising temperatures in northern areas may enhance the snowmelt rate during the forecast period.

Judicious use of water is requested in all fields of life.

Furthermore, PMD advised all authorities concerned to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation due to heatwave conditions.