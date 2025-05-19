Shia LaBeouf promotes new documentary at Cannes Film Festival

Shia LaBeouf new documentary premiers at Cannes post 'feud' rumours with Timothee Chalamet

Shia LaBeouf is currently making headlines for the new documentary that premiered at 79th annual Cannnes Film Festival Sunday May 18.

Lewis O'Neil-directed documentary shows the rise and dramatic fall of LaBeouf's theatre collective; a 145-minute-long film documented the 'combustible LaBeouf's attempt at mentoring a young theatrical group of the same name', as per Daily Mail.

The Transformers actor was spotted in rare public sighting at Sunday afternoon at a photo-call with Lewis O'Neil.

The 38-year-old sported new look with neatly groomed moustache and trimmed previously thick facial hair.

The American actor donned black co-ord and classic white T-shirt while he candidly conversed with the filmmaker as people gathered to witness their favourite star.

The final version has been cut down from around 800 hours of 'raw footage' to around 2 hours.

The latest appearance of the actor has come after he received backlash from Timothee Chalamet fans for his comparison with the Complete Unknown actor.

For the unversed, Mia Goth's partner has recently given rare insights into his career. While talking to The Hollywood Reporter, he touched upon the time when he exited Broadway play Orphans as he had a beef with his co-star Alec Baldwin.

Moreover, he also told during one of his latest interviews that three actors Mel Gibson, Sean Penn and Josh Brolin helped him on his sobriety journey.