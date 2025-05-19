Meghan Markle's 'independent' wedding gesture still resonates 7 years later

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot on May 19, 2018, at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

While the ceremony appeared like a fairytale, the couple's journey to the altar was anything but smooth. They overcame several hurdles, including reported clashes over tiaras, Meghan's dispute with the Princess of Wales over bridesmaids' dresses, and even catering issues.

As the big day finally approached, the royal family gathered at St George's Chapel to witness the couple exchange vows.

Meghan looked stunning in her wedding gown-though reportes suggest that the late Queen was not pleased with her decision to wear white, a colour traditionally reserved for first time brides.

One of the most emotional moments of the day was the absence of Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, leaving her without someone to walk her down the aisle.

However, she was not alone for long. Her future father-in-law, Prince Charles, graciously offered to accompany her, telling Meghan he would be honoured to escort her to the altar.

According to royal author Robert Hardman in his book Queen of Our Times, Meghan's response to Charles' offer took him by surprise. 'Can we meet halfway?' she reportedly asked-a gesture that reflected her strong will and independence, signalling that she was not a blushing bride but a confident woman determined to make a statement.

Since then much has changed in the couple's life. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are parents to two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In 2020, they stepped down from their roles as working royals and relocated to California.

To mark their seventh wedding anniversary, Meghan has delighted fans by releasing sweet photos celebrating her enduring love story with Prince Harry.