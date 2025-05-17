Demi Lovato lends support after Chrissy Teigen makes heartbreaking confession

John Legend also reacts to wife Chrissy Teigen's bold move

American model Chrissy Teigen has just made a courageous confession.

Taking it to Instagram, the 39-year-old shared about her sobriety while promoting Holly Whitaker’s book Quiet Like A Woman.

Teigen quit drinking back in December 2020. But, in her latest post, she opened about letting it back in her life.

In her detailed caption, she mentioned, “Holly Whitaker changed my life, changed my perspective and changed how I view the f****** beast that is alcohol.”

“But to have to admit to all of you: I let it back into my life. to let a lot of you down, oh I feel it deeply.”

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift actress’s honesty lured many artists, who came forward to lend her support.

For Instance, Demi Lovato penned a few words of encouragement. She wrote, “Your honesty and vulnerability is so commendable. I learned it’s about progress, not perfection! You are doing amazing and I’m so very proud of you.”

On the other hand, Teigen’s husband John Legend, who is an Academy Award winner, also reacted to the post expressing his support and sympathy towards wife.

He penned, “Always proud of you.”