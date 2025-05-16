Prince Archie, Lilibet's fans receive sad news in shocking announcement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left royal fans heartbroken with surprising decision about Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's children will not appear in second series of Meghan's Netflix show, according to a new report.

The insider added that Chrissy Teigen will make a guest appearance for the second season of With Love, Meghan. However, Harry and his children will not entertain fans in the upcoming show.

The Duke of Sussex made only a brief appearance in the first instalment of his wife's show. The second season was filmed back to back with the first in spring 2024, before Meghan had finalised her brand name or product range.

In the first series, Harry made a brief appearance at a 'celebration brunch' for his wife's new venture, raising a glass of champagne with the words: "Well done, you did a really great job, and I love it. To you!"

Meghan and Chrissy share a connection from their days working on the American game show Deal Or No Deal, where they both appeared as 'Briefcase Girls'.

In a 2018 interview, Chrissy expressed her admiration for the Duchess, saying: "I am especially a fan of Meghan. I was on Deal Or No Deal with her and she was lovely."

A source told the Mail: "Chrissy is the big name in series two, and they have been friends for a long time. There is no sign of Harry at all in this one, and nothing of the children either."