Cassie Ventura moves to tears as past details uncovered before court

Cassie Ventura struggles while testifying against Diddy in court

Cassie Ventura had to face cross-examination during the latest trial hearing in Diddy case.

The 38-year-old singer broke down as Sean Diddy Combs’ defence lawyer, Anna Estevao, unveiled her past text exchanges with the disgraced music mogul in the courtroom.

The attorney first asked Ventura why she kept “coming back” to Diddy in their 11-year long relationship and then proceeded to reveal a text which read, “I’m a very lucky woman,” as reported by Page Six.

Another text discussed before court showed the singer as needy and read, “I haven’t talked to you AT ALL, I know you can take 3 minutes out of your day to talk to me and you don’t even try.”

I’m always ready to freak off lol” read another text, followed by more graphic messages.

The bold messages got overwhelming for Ventura and she asked the judge for a break.

Elsewhere during the hearing Diddy’s ex-girlfriend declared that she would consider Diddy “an addict,” having witnessed his opioid withdrawals after Freak-Off parties.

She went on to add that he would be “irritated” and his mood would “go up and down” following the extended drug use.

The Last Night rapper is charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and engagement in prostitution and has pleaded not guilty.