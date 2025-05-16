Prince William hopes George inherits more than just Diana’s eyes

Prince William shares how he’s passing on Princess Diana’s legacy to his children.

Prince William is making sure his late mother Princess Diana’s legacy lives on, not just in history books, but in the hearts of his children, George, Charlotte, and Louis.

During a moving moment at Windsor Castle this week, William opened up about how he’s teaching his young family about the lasting impact of Princess Diana.

The touching exchange took place during an investiture ceremony honouring Wendy Daunt, a dedicated teacher recognised for her exceptional work in the deaf community.

Wendy, who was appointed OBE for her voluntary efforts teaching deaf studies at the Royal School for the Deaf in Derby, shared the special moment she shared with the Prince.

"He told me how he’s ensuring his children know about his mother’s work and values," she revealed.

"I wanted to tell him how proud the deaf community were of his mother, Princess Diana," Wendy said.

She recalled a memorable moment from the British Deaf Association conference in Blackpool, when Diana took to the stage to accept a book and signed in BSL.

"The deaf people were so amazed and in awe of this," Wendy said. "A royal person had actually accepted our language. The respect for BSL that she gave, we've kept that all these years and will never forget that."

Prince William appeared touched by the heartfelt tribute. Seizing the moment, Wendy gently suggested: "Why don't your three children learn to sign?" While the

He initially looked unsure, he quickly warmed to the idea, responding, "Maybe Prince George would like to."