Jenna Ortega opens up on hanging out with Sabrina Carpenter at Met Gala

Jenna Ortega spill beans on hanging out with Sabrina Carpenter on Met Gala

Jenna Ortega and Sabrina Carpenter left fans in awe with their surprising chemistry at the 2025 Met Gala.

The Wednesday star and Please Please Please crooner joined each other at the biggest fashion event held on May 5 in New York City.

During a conversation with the Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of Hurry Up Tomorrow, Ortega dished about her memorable evening with Carpenter.

On asking if two young celebrities got in any trouble during the after party, Ortega said, "Not much honestly. I think we had the most fun in vans honestly."

Gushing about the Bed Chem singer, the Death of a Unicorn actress added, "[Sabrina] is a sweetie and so unbelievably funny. It’s crazy!"

"I was lucky you know. The Met is a big event so it is nice to find a buddy and a partner. You need a buddy at the Met," she continued explaining why Carpenter’s presence was a relief to her.

At Met Gala, Ortega wore a silver bodycon strapless Balmain gown, entirely made out of metal rulers. She completed her look with a deep burgundy lip colour and smoky grey eyeshadow.

Meanwhile, Carpenter donned a bold custom Louis Vuitton bodysuit at the star-studded event.

The theme for the event that was “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” the theme focused on the importance of tailoring and menswear, particularly in Black diaspora.